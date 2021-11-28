Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,474 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $183.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.64. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.58%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.