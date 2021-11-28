Crystal Token Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (CYL)

Crystal Token (CURRENCY:CYL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Crystal Token has a total market capitalization of $4,350.53 and approximately $234,315.00 worth of Crystal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crystal Token coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crystal Token has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00043219 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00234499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crystal Token Profile

CYL is a coin. Crystal Token’s total supply is 27,834,890 coins and its circulating supply is 564,377 coins. Crystal Token’s official website is www.crystaltoken.co . Crystal Token’s official Twitter account is @crystal_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crystal Token is a cryptocurrency token innovating the field of smart trading. Its exclusive Binance Bot, which bases its analysis on trends, capitalization, volume, and several indicators, offers a wide range of opportunities for both newbie and expert traders, through multiple trading profiles. Crystal community will also benefit from the exclusive Crystal Reward, as well as from several additional services, including Marketing Campaigns, Games, and more. “

