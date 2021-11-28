CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.090-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.570 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 700,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,890. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.35. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $56.64.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

