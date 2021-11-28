Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 182.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $943.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

