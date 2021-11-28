CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Down to $17.15

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $15.84. CVR Energy shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 3,683 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVI. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CVR Energy by 107.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

