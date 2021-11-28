CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.900-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.11.

Shares of CVS opened at $91.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.85. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

