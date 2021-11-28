DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0092 on Major Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 1% lower against the dollar. DAEX has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $130,342.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00235418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

