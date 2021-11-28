Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Up 293.2% in November

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 293.2% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DMLRY traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 63,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,565. Daimler has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

