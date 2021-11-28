Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DNMR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of -0.45.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,150,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 26,766 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

