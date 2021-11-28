DAO Maker Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.79 or 0.00008869 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 7% lower against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $302.74 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00061431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00074334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00100323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.84 or 0.07443259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,927.10 or 0.99778548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 63,158,946 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.