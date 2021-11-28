Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 622.8% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DASTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Redburn Partners cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of DASTY traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,112. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $64.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

