Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Short Interest Up 313.9% in November

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 313.9% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRCU opened at $13.70 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $1,339,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $570,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $199,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

