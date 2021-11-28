Decentraland Price Hits $4.93 on Top Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for about $4.93 or 0.00008740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and approximately $2.87 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentraland has traded up 33.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00043250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00235977 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00087952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,979,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,824,614,835 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.