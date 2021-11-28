Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the October 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Deep Yellow stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 316,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,122. Deep Yellow has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

