DeFiSocial Gaming Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00074476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00101003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.70 or 0.07464036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,197.56 or 0.99596776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

