DeGate (DG) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $18.26 million and $5.58 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,322,048 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

