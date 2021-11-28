Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $289.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 588,002 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 884.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 135,627 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 607.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 116,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 103,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

