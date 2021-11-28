Demars Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,255 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $125.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $222.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,502. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

