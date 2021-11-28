Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,844 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $115.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

