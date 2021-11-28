Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $129.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average is $121.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

