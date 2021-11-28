Demars Financial Group LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 2.6% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $816,765,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $495,556,000 after buying an additional 1,054,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

NYSE:EOG opened at $87.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

