Dent (DENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $457.59 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Dent has a total market cap of $457.59 million and approximately $42.73 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dent has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dent

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

