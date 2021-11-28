DePay Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.34 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. DePay has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $49,029.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DePay has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00002941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00062323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00074665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00101319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.81 or 0.07447470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,452.34 or 0.99914130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

