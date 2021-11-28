Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $400.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZS. Cowen lifted their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.04.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $336.90 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $143.40 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,329 shares of company stock worth $103,710,041 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

