Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PBBGF opened at $6.85 on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

