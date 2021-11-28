Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dino Polska in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Dino Polska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

OTCMKTS DNOPY opened at $46.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.