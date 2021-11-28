Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 83 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 22.73% of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.