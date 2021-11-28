Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

DSCSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Disco alerts:

Shares of DSCSY opened at $55.98 on Friday. Disco has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $81.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.20.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.