DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 27,408 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $34,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $1,712,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $239.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.27. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $247.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

