DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,203 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,744,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,802,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,822 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

ICE stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

