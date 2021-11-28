DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 8,396 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $201.09 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

