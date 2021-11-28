DNB Asset Management AS Has $17.63 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $200.10 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.77 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock worth $773,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.31.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

