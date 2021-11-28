DNB Asset Management AS Has $19.23 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,151. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $649.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $662.26 and its 200-day moving average is $594.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.92, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

