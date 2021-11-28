DNB Asset Management AS Has $24.36 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $643.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $606.53 and a 200-day moving average of $590.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,079 shares of company stock valued at $30,010,914 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

