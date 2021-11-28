DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Anthem were worth $23,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $415.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.53. The firm has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.47.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

