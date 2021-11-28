Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $150.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.89.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $141.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.44. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.