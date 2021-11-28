DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Up to $184.93

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $184.93, but opened at $191.00. DoorDash shares last traded at $185.73, with a volume of 25,269 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Get DoorDash alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion and a PE ratio of -52.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.91.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $239,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,669,686 shares of company stock worth $2,167,608,424 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 59.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 132.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,130,000 after purchasing an additional 207,779 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in DoorDash by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd increased its position in DoorDash by 62.9% in the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after buying an additional 114,846 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.