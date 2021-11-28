DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Down 67.8% in November

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DBL opened at $19.11 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $20.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the third quarter worth $187,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

