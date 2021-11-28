Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,513 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after acquiring an additional 828,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,051,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,924,000 after acquiring an additional 350,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,559,000 after acquiring an additional 336,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $102.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

