Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $18.15 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

