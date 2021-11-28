Dusk Network (DUSK) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.56 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 28th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $119.21 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00043380 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.13 or 0.00236710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,163,707 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.