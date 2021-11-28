Dynamic (DYN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $247.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000740 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $247.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

