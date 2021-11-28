Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGBN shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.09. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $61.58.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after buying an additional 740,411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,595,000 after buying an additional 223,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after buying an additional 132,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after buying an additional 110,521 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

