East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Update

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the October 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

ERES opened at $9.89 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

