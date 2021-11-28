Electra Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $87,130.00 (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.76 million and $87,130.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electra Protocol has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,740,855,763 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

