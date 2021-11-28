electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Acquires $11,250.00 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Daniel S. Goldberger purchased 15,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $11,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $0.76 on Friday. electroCore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 142,085 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 300,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,950,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

