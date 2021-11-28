Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises approximately 1.0% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 78.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $187.92 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.91.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,147,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $4,132,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,669,686 shares of company stock worth $2,167,608,424 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

