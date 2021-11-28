Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $721,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 11.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEM opened at $55.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

