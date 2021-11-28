Emercoin (EMC) Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.27 million and $13,159.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,466,499 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

