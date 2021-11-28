EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.10 target price on the stock.

Shares of EML Payments stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. EML Payments has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

