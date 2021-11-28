EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.10 target price on the stock.
Shares of EML Payments stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. EML Payments has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.20.
EML Payments Company Profile
